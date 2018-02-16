National Politics

Border Patrol agents find injured woman who fell from wall

The Associated Press

February 16, 2018 02:18 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say their agents administered medical aid to a 25-year-old Mexican woman who fell from the wall along the international boundary while trying to get into the United States.

The agency's Tucson Sector Border Patrol said Thursday that agents assigned to the Douglas Station found the woman late Sunday. She apparently had been abandoned by smugglers because of her injuries.

The agents called the Douglas Fire Department because the woman's injuries were serious and she was taken by helicopter to a hospital after she was stabilized.

The Border Patrol sector says the woman has since been released by the hospital, processed for immigration violations and returned to Mexico.

