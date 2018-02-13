National Politics

Faith-based groups hold vigil for preschool funding

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 02:18 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Advocates for a New Mexico state constitutional amendment to boost spending on early childhood education across New Mexico are holding a series of candlelight vigils at the state Capitol.

About 30 people attended a vigil on Monday night in support of a measure that would tap more money from a state sovereign wealth fund.

Allen Sanchez of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Archbishops says several faith-based advocacy groups consider the funding proposal a moral imperative.

The House has approved an amendment to distribute an additional $150 million each year to daycare and preschool programs. Senate approval would send the issue to a statewide vote in November elections.

Critics say the plan risks drawing too much money each year from a fund seen as a trust for future generations.

