Woman files suit claiming Utah trooper sexually harassed her

A woman has filed a lawsuit claiming a state trooper tried to turn a professional relationship into a sexual one and used his position to harass and stalk her.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Heather Leyva says the harassment occurred during the first six months of 2017 when her and Sgt. Blaine Robbins were working together for work. Leyva is a liaison to law enforcement for West Coast Towing, where she ensures the business receives its fair share of towing jobs.
Leyva says she reached out to the state patrol when it appeared the company was getting shorted, at which point she says Robbins repeatedly tried to start a sexual relationship with her.
Utah public safety spokeswoman Marissa Cote says the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
