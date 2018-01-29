FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a TV news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington. Collins on Sunday, Jan. 28, said President Donald Trump would be "best served" by keeping a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia in the wake of news reports of attempted presidential interference and urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him.
National Politics

GOP senators call on Trump to show restraint in Russia probe

By HOPE YEN Associated Press

January 29, 2018 01:01 AM

WASHINGTON

Two Republican senators say President Donald Trump would be wise to keep a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia.

That's in the wake of news reports that he sought to fire the special counsel.

The senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine, also urged special counsel Robert Mueller Sunday to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labeled "fake news."

Graham, co-sponsor of legislation that would protect Mueller from being fired without a legal basis, said he would be "glad to pass it tomorrow." But he insisted that Mueller's job appeared to be in no immediate danger, pointing to the political costs if Trump did remove him.

