New chancellor to deliver first State of SUNY address

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 12:08 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The chancellor of New York's public university system will deliver her first State of the University address since taking over in September.

Kristina Johnson's address is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Johnson arrived at the State University of New York as the state was launching the first phase of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to make tuition at SUNY and the City University of New York free for families earning $125,000 or less.

The Excelsior Scholarship program is being closely watched for its impacts on SUNY enrollment and resources.

Johnson is an engineer who founded the hydroelectric company Cube Hydro LLC. Before that, she served as undersecretary at the U.S. Department of Energy.

SUNY has 64 campuses across New York, serves more than 1.3 million students and employees more than 90,000.

