National Politics

Kentucky assistant police chief fired for racist messages

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:25 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Court documents have revealed what ended the 25-year law enforcement career of an assistant police chief in the Louisville suburb of Prospect, Kentucky.

Media outlets report that acting Chief Todd Shaw sent what a prosecutor calls "highly disturbing racist and threatening Facebook messages" to a Louisville police recruit who had sought his advice. Among other things, Shaw advised the recruit to shoot black kids caught smoking marijuana, and then sexually assault their parents.

Shaw's lawyer, Michael Burns, says he was just "playing" with these and other messages, and that that he "treated all people fairly" as a law enforcement officer.

Shaw resigned in November after his boss presented him with the messages.

A judge ordered the evidence released last week.

