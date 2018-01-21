National Politics

Health care signups thwarted by computer maintenance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 12:18 PM

BOSTON

Computer system maintenance by the federal government over the weekend has thwarted Massachusetts residents from signing up for insurance through the state's Health Connector as a deadline approaches.

The website of the Massachusetts Health Connector says applications could not be completed from Friday night through Sunday at 1 p.m. because of computer system maintenance by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

State officials have been urging people to sign up for health insurance by Tuesday's deadline.

People without insurance could face penalties of more than $1,000 because state and federal mandates remain in place. The federal mandate will be eliminated in 2019 under the federal tax overhaul.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents can sign up for coverage at www.MAhealthconnector.org, over the phone at 1-877-623-6765, or in person through a local navigator organization.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video