Health care signups thwarted by computer maintenance

Computer system maintenance by the federal government over the weekend has thwarted Massachusetts residents from signing up for insurance through the state's Health Connector as a deadline approaches.
The website of the Massachusetts Health Connector says applications could not be completed from Friday night through Sunday at 1 p.m. because of computer system maintenance by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
State officials have been urging people to sign up for health insurance by Tuesday's deadline.
People without insurance could face penalties of more than $1,000 because state and federal mandates remain in place. The federal mandate will be eliminated in 2019 under the federal tax overhaul.
Residents can sign up for coverage at www.MAhealthconnector.org, over the phone at 1-877-623-6765, or in person through a local navigator organization.
