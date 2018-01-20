National Politics

Bandelier National Monument mostly closed due to shutdown

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 12:23 PM

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.

A national monument in northern New Mexico is mostly closed to visitors because of the federal government shutdown.

Officials of Bandelier National Monument at Los Alamos say campgrounds, the visitor center and other main areas of the monument are closed as of Saturday but that the entrance road and some trails remain open.

Some trails and access roads were already closed for winter.

Superintendent Jason Lott says the closure is necessary for visitor safety and preservation of the monument's fragile archaeological features and natural resources.

Lott says the closure will last until the budget situation allows monument employees to return to work.

However, Loss says law enforcement rangers are patrolling the meantime and that people needing to reach a ranger should contact the Los Alamos Police Department dispatcher.

