Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo walks on Mulberry Street outside where a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside earlier Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Harrisburg, Pa. Authorities say a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. Investigators say gunfire erupted inside a home while Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, was there early Thursday to arrest a woman. PennLive.com via AP Dan Gleiter

National Politics

Officials piece together chaotic events after officer killed

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

January 19, 2018 12:19 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Investigators are working to piece together the chaotic sequence of events that led to a deputy U.S. marshal being shot to death while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania's capital city.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher David Hill was killed early Thursday when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside a Harrisburg home.

Authorities say police were on the first floor handcuffing the woman they were seeking to arrest when 31-year-old Kevin Sturgis, of Philadelphia, began firing from the second floor. They say Sturgis was fatally shot as he later ran out the front door, again firing at police.

The county coroner says Hill died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Another member of the fugitive task force also was shot and wounded.

