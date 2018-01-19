Officials piece together chaotic events after officer killed

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo walks on Mulberry Street outside where a gunman opened fire on law enforcement officers serving an arrest warrant inside earlier Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Harrisburg, Pa. Authorities say a deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg. Investigators say gunfire erupted inside a home while Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, 45, was there early Thursday to arrest a woman. PennLive.com via AP Dan Gleiter