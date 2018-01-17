FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo

National Politics

Ex-Congressman Dennis Kucinich to launch bid for governor

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 12:07 AM

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race.

Kucinich is set to make his announcement on Wednesday at a community center in Middleburg Heights. He will then depart for campaign stops in Columbus and Dayton.

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and 2008. He was first elected to Cleveland City Council at age 23 and was known as the "boy mayor" when he took that post in 1977.

He adds his widely known name to a contest that also includes former federal consumer protection chief Richard Cordray, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video