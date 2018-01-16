New Mexico governor to give final legislative address

National Politics

SANTA FE, N.M.

Gov. Susana Martinez will be giving her last State of the State address as New Mexico lawmakers convene for a 30-day legislative session.

The Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday in Santa Fe, and one of the first orders of business will be for lawmakers from both chambers to gather together for the annual address.

In what marks the final year of the two-term Republican governor's tenure, she wants to focus on the familiar priorities of schools, job creation and public safety.

That includes pushing a series of tough-on-crime bills, from expanding the state's three-strikes law for violent felons to restoring the death penalty.

Martinez also is looking to use New Mexico's more favorable revenue forecast to provide pay increases for state employees and teachers. Lawmakers are specifically seeking a $2,000 base-pay increase for teachers.

