National Politics

Parties closing in on settlement in Pease pollution lawsuit

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:47 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

The Pease Development Authority and Conservation Law Foundation are closing in on a settlement in a lawsuit over polluted stormwater runoff.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that a pre-trial conference was put on hold after a motion filed in federal court reported that both sides are now working a new draft of a document that "would memorialize settlement terms."

The Conservation Law Foundation filed a $100 million lawsuit alleging Pease International Tradeport and its Board of Directors violated the federal Clean Water Act by allowing stormwater runoff to pollute area waterways.

Both parties have asked the court for a 90-stay of the case to finalize an agreement, the terms of which are not disclosed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video