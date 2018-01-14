National Politics

Half of Central Texas town's police force on paid leave

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:39 AM

LLANO, Texas

The police chief of a Central Texas town and two officers have been placed on paid lead as part of an ongoing investigation.

KXAN-TV in Austin reports that Llano Police Chief Kevin Ratliff and officers Aimee Shannon and Sergeant Jared Latta are under investigation by the Llano County District Attorney's office and the Texas Rangers.

No details of the investigation have been made available.

They join another officer in Llano, about 75 miles northwest of Austin, on paid suspension. Officer Grant Harden has been on leave since November, when he was indicted by a grand jury for charges including tampering with evidence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Llano City Councilman Craig Bauman told the TV station that Patrol Officer Kenneth Poe will serve as the interim chief.

Llano police says the department employs nine people.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video