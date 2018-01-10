FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Issa says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress. Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Issa says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress. Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle. Molly Riley, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Issa says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress. Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle. Molly Riley, File AP Photo

National Politics

Issa will not seek re-election after serving ninth term

By KEVIN FREKING The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 11:35 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California says he will not seek re-election after serving out his ninth term in Congress.

Issa's decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.

Democrats had made defeating Issa one of their top priorities in the midterm elections.

Issa is a longtime nemesis of the Democrats and then-President Barack Obama. He once served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and led investigations of the IRS and its treatment of conservative groups and Benghazi.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video