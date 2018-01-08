Advocates want #MeToo debate to include immigrant detention

FILE - This April 22, 2008, file photo shows a dorm area of the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor, Texas. Laura Monterrosa who is housed at the detention facility waiting to find out if she'll be allowed to stay in the United States, has accused a guard at the facility of groping her and suggesting they have sex. As the national discussion of sexual misconduct grows, advocates for immigrants say they hope the conversation will include immigrant detention facilities. They point to the FBI announcing December 2017 that it had opened a civil rights investigation into Monterrosa's case as a positive sign. Donna McWilliam, File AP Photo