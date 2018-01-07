National Politics

Nampa police investigating after 2 men found dead

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:21 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NAMPA, Idaho

Law enforcement officials southwestern Idaho say they are investigating a double homicide after discovering two bodies in an apartment complex.

Nampa police said Saturday that police were called out to the scene after receiving reports of two men who appeared to be deceased. Officers then found the two bodies, who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s. Their identities have not yet been released.

Officers say they do not believe the deaths pose a danger to the public.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video