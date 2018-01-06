South Dakota population increases by 0.9 percent in 2017

South Dakota's population growth last year was slightly ahead of the national rate, and better than the rates of neighboring states.
The Daily Republic reports that statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau show the state's population grew by 0.9 percent between July 2016 and July 2017. Nebraska's population grew by 0.7 percent and Iowa's increased by 0.5 percent.
Aaron Scheibe is the deputy commissioner of the state Governor's Office of Economic Development. Scheibe says the state's growth is exceptional since the U.S. only grew by about 0.7 percent.
Scheibe says the latest statistic is "further proof that South Dakota bolsters an unbeatable quality of life." He says the increase could boost economic opportunities for residents.
