Hate crime bill filed prior to Georgia legislative session

Rep. Meagan Hanson, R - Brookhaven, speaks at a press conference at the state Capitol on a hate crime bill she is sponsoring in Atlanta, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Hanson is proposing the hate crime law, saying it's time for Georgia to join 45 other states in imposing harsher penalties on people convicted of crimes motivated by hate. The state previously passed a hate crime law in 2000 but the state Supreme Court struck it down, saying it was too vague. David Goldman AP Photo