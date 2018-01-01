National Politics

Lansing officials to reveal Cesar E. Chavez Avenue signs

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018

LANSING, Mich.

Lansing officials have planned a ceremonial unveiling of signs reflecting the renaming of a section of roadway for civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

New Mayor Andy Schor is set to join city, community and business advocates and leaders on Tuesday to reveal the new Cesar E. Chavez Avenue signs in the Old Town neighborhood. The name replaces Grand River Avenue in the area.

Advocates say the neighborhood has been one where the Latino community has historically settled. The Old Town Commercial Association initially opposed the renaming but later reconsidered.

The council voted in 1994 to change the name of Grand Avenue to Cesar Chavez Avenue. Lansing residents later voted to reverse that decision.

