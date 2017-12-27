National Politics

Twitter suspends former WSU College Republicans president

The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash.

Twitter has suspended the account of the former president of the Washington State University College Republicans who resigned after attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The social media site suspended James Allsup Monday, saying the university student espousing far-right views violated its terms of use.

The Spokesman-Review reports Allsup regularly used the platform to attack multiculturalism and Obama-era immigration policies among other views considered to be on the left politically.

He posted a photo of the suspension notification to Facebook.

KREM-TV reports that Allsup said "Despite not ever violating terms of service, I was the latest right-of-center person they decided to ban."

In November, Allsup was among far-right figures stripped of their verification checkmarks - visual cues that Twitter gives to prominent accounts to help other users ensure they are authentic.

