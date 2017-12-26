National Politics

Police: Trooper shoots armed man in back of patrol car

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SOLDOTNA, Alaska

Alaska State Troopers say a man was shot while in the back of a patrol car after he pointed a handgun at a trooper.

Authorities say the man survived and was taken to a hospital in Soldotna on Saturday evening.

Authorities say troopers responded to a call reporting a suspicious person walking on private property near Sterling Highway south of Soldotna.

A trooper found the man and offered him a ride due to the cold temperatures. Authorities say once the man was in the back of the car, he pulled out the handgun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trooper stopped the car and got out safely. Authorities say troopers attempted to negotiate with the man, but he refused to drop the weapon. A trooper shot the man.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video