Police: Trooper shoots armed man in back of patrol car

Alaska State Troopers say a man was shot while in the back of a patrol car after he pointed a handgun at a trooper.
Authorities say the man survived and was taken to a hospital in Soldotna on Saturday evening.
Authorities say troopers responded to a call reporting a suspicious person walking on private property near Sterling Highway south of Soldotna.
A trooper found the man and offered him a ride due to the cold temperatures. Authorities say once the man was in the back of the car, he pulled out the handgun.
The trooper stopped the car and got out safely. Authorities say troopers attempted to negotiate with the man, but he refused to drop the weapon. A trooper shot the man.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
