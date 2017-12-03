West Virginia Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday

West Virginia's annual Joyful Night celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held this week at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The governor's office says the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south plaza with performances from West Virginia school bands. Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree at 6 p.m. The 28-foot-tall Douglas Fir was donated by Walker and Rita Pauley of Elkview.
Student ornament winners will be introduced afterward in the Capitol Rotunda, followed by refreshments and entertainment in the state Culture Center. Jim and Cathy Justice then will read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" in the Governor's Mansion.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots campaign.
