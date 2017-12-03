Maine police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

National Politics

LEWISTON, Maine

Maine police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a man who later died from his injuries.

Lewiston police say they received an early Sunday morning call about a man on the ground in the travel lane on Pleasant Street in Lewiston.

Police say that a vehicle struck the man before they arrived. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Police say a witness described the vehicle involved as a white SUV that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lewiston police.

