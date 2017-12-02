National Politics

CIA director warns Iranian general on Iraq

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

CIA Director Mike Pompeo says he sent a letter to a top Iranian military official warning him the United States would hold Tehran accountable for any attacks on American interests in Iraq by forces under Iranian control.

Pompeo said Iran is trying to strengthen its influence throughout the Middle East.

He said Saturday the letter he sent to Gen. Qassem Soleimani (kah-SEM' soh-lay-MAH'-nee) was never opened, but he wanted to send it because the general had indicated forces under his control might threaten U.S. interests in Iraq.

Pompeo, a staunch opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, also said Tehran currently is in compliance with the pact that provided Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for reining in its nuclear program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He spoke at a defense forum in Simi Valley, California.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video