President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump is traveling to New York for a fundraising event.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump is traveling to New York for a fundraising event. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One at the White House, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump is traveling to New York for a fundraising event. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: Trump says he's got 'nothing to hide' on Flynn

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 12:43 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on former national security adviser Michael Flynn's pleading guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he had to fire his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, because of his lies to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI.

On Twitter, the president contends that Flynn's actions during the transition following the 2016 election "were lawful." Trump adds, "There was nothing to hide!"

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trump's tweet was delivered while he was in a motorcade in midtown Manhattan heading to a fundraiser. It's his most substantial reaction to the guilty plea by Flynn on Friday as part of the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Before leaving the White House for New York City, Trump told reporters there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expressing no concern about the guilty plea by his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The president's remarks Saturday morning are his first public reaction to the plea deal, in which Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

And the president is stressing that there is "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russians.

Three times, Trump told reporters it's been shown that there's "no collusion."

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Trump spoke as he departed the White House to head to New York for fundraisers expected to raise millions of dollars.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video