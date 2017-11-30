Oroville mayor lashes out over dam communications

The mayor of Oroville says she knew about cracks in the replacement spillway at the troubled dam outside her town and is not concerned.
But Linda Dahlmeier is faulting state water officials for failing to communicate with her town about their efforts to safely rebuild damaged spillways that nearly caused catastrophic flooding last February. She says many in Oroville don't trust what they're hearing from the Department of Water Resources.
Construction officials on Thursday downplayed concerns about the cracks, which were first disclosed this week. Kiewit Construction project director Jeff Petersen says hairline cracks are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures.
Dahlmeier says engineers pointed out the cracks when she toured the spillway months ago and told her they were expected.
