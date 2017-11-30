Cranes sit on the sides of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California water officials and the construction manager said Thursday, that recently found hairline cracks on the spillway are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures.
Oroville mayor lashes out over dam communications

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:00 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The mayor of Oroville says she knew about cracks in the replacement spillway at the troubled dam outside her town and is not concerned.

But Linda Dahlmeier is faulting state water officials for failing to communicate with her town about their efforts to safely rebuild damaged spillways that nearly caused catastrophic flooding last February. She says many in Oroville don't trust what they're hearing from the Department of Water Resources.

Construction officials on Thursday downplayed concerns about the cracks, which were first disclosed this week. Kiewit Construction project director Jeff Petersen says hairline cracks are normal and expected in reinforced concrete because it shrinks as it cures.

Dahlmeier says engineers pointed out the cracks when she toured the spillway months ago and told her they were expected.

