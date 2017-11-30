National Politics

Trump to campaign near Alabama border days before election

By STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:00 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump will appear at a campaign-style rally in Pensacola, Florida, next week, an event set less than 20 miles from the Alabama border four days before the state's special Senate election.

That's according to one person familiar with the planning who was unauthorized to discuss the president's movements publicly.

The move comes after the White House insisted that Trump would not campaign in Alabama on behalf of embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the last month.

Several Republican leaders in Congress have called on Moore to quit the race altogether.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But Trump is now scheduled to appear at a "MAGA rally" on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Alabama Senate election is Dec. 12.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video