National Politics

Life for Florida man who shot officer while child was in car

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 03:51 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A 21-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting an undercover Florida officer who was taking his child to school.

Authorities say Kevin Rojas was fleeing a fight with his girlfriend in 2016 when the officer spotted him driving erratically and tried to pull him over. The then 19-year-old fired at the officer's car, hitting him three times. The officer's son was not struck. The officer is not being named to protect his undercover status.

The officer returned fire. Rojas fled, stole a truck and barricaded himself inside his home.

A jury found him guilty in October on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing.

The Florida Times-Union reports the officer testified at Wednesday's sentencing, calling Rojas a coward.

