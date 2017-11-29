Ex-Rhode Island cop gets probation for trafficking steroids

National Politics

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A former Rhode Island police officer has been sentenced to probation for trafficking steroids and money laundering.

The U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island says 35-year-old Evan Speck was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Speck abruptly resigned from the Charlestown police force after federal agents raided his Westerly home in March.

Agents said they seized items associated with the receipt, packaging and resale of steroids and other performance enhancing drugs.

Prosecutors say ledgers showed Speck received $536,000 from selling steroids and other drugs from approximately June 2015 until the date of the search.

Speck was ordered to begin his probationary sentence on home confinement, spend weekends incarcerated for the first year, forfeit assets and publish an apology letter in The Westerly Sun.

