Class-action status sought in age lawsuit against college

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:55 AM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

A former university clerk is seeking class-action status for her lawsuit accusing Lock Haven University of forcing out older employees

PennLive.com reports Pattiann Merrifield on Monday asked a federal judge to include employees of the central Pennsylvania school who are older than 40 and who were terminated or resigned in the past 10 years.

Merrifield claims she was given the option of early retirement and was fired when she refused in 2016 and was replaced by a 34-year-old. She claims she was fired at age 58 so the university could avoid paying the retirement benefits she would have received at 60.

Lock Haven has declined to comment on the suit.

