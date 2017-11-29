National Politics

RI asks court to stop suspended lawyer from filing lawsuits

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:26 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island officials are asking a federal judge to stop a suspended lawyer from filing numerous lawsuits against the state Supreme Court and attorney general.

The Providence Journal reports the state called Keven McKenna's lawsuits as "frivolous" and a "waste of resources" in its request to the U.S. District Court.

McKenna has filed eight lawsuits since 2009 in an attempt to halt ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him and reinstate his law license. His license was suspended in 2015 for one year for professional misconduct.

The court has yet to reinstate his license.

McKenna claimed Tuesday the Rhode Island Supreme Court "breaks the law" and they're "scared" of him.

The lawyer ran an unsuccessful campaign for state Senate in 2016.

