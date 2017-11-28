National Politics

2 runoffs will fill seats in Mississippi House and Senate

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Runoff elections are filling two vacant seats in the Mississippi Legislature.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Special-election candidates run without party labels but often disclose their preference.

The runoff in Senate District 10, in Marshall and Tate counties, is between Democrat Sharon Gipson, an attorney who served as a Holly Springs alderwoman, and Neil Whaley of Potts Camp, a businessman who has not revealed his party preference. Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs left the Senate to take another government job.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The runoff in House District 54, in Warren and Yazoo counties, is between Dr. Randy Easterling, who's a family practice physician, and Kevin Ford, an insurance company owner. Republican Alex Monsour left the House to become a Vicksburg alderman. Easterling and Ford are both Republicans from Vicksburg.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

    Donald Trump’s campaign chairman denies reports that Melania Trump lifted language from Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech for her 2016 Republican National Convention speech in Cleveland on Monday night. Reporters noted that a passage in her speech repeated several phrases. Here's a look at the similar passages.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back 1:47

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama convention speeches back-to-back
Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention 2:54

Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention
Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC 1:02

Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC

View More Video