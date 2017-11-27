FILE - This March 9, 2016, file photo, shows a stop sign in front of the international border fence in Nogales, Ariz. Reports that a group of Middle Eastern men had been caught crossing the border illegally from Mexico into Arizona two years ago set off alarms among right-wing blogs and for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Now, documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request reveal that not only were the men cleared of any ties to terrorism, but they were badly mistreated by two Mexican smugglers with a history of crossing the border illegally.
National Politics

Men cleared of terrorism ties in high-profile border case

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 03:27 AM

PHOENIX

The arrests of six Middle Eastern men caught entering the U.S. illegally from Mexico two years ago set off alarm in border states and in some right-wing blogs and other media outlets.

Now, documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request reveal the men were fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands and were cleared of any terrorism ties. The records also show they were physically and verbally abused by two Mexican smugglers with a history of crossing the border illegally and went days without food and water.

The case highlights the highly politicized nature of the U.S.-Mexico border as hysteria sometimes overtakes facts. Some blogs incorrectly reported the men were released. Others tied them to the Islamic State.

In fact, the men cooperated with the government, and four have been deported. The remaining two men are in removal proceedings.

