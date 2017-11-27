National Politics

Maui pilot project would allow sleeping in cars at parks

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 02:12 AM

WAILUKU, Hawaii

A Maui County Council member wants to start a pilot project to allow people to sleep in their vehicles overnight at a county park.

The Maui News reports that the measure calling for the "use of vehicles for human habitation" at South Maui Regional Park was referred Nov. 17 to the council's Housing, Human Services and Transportation Committee.

Council Member Kelly King is pushing for the program. She says it will test if a broader ordinance would be doable and will give homeless families that have a car a place with access to bathrooms.

State law prohibits people from living in their vehicles on public property. But King says the state law allows counties wiggle room to enact bills.

The program would involve people registering to stay the night.

