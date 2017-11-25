National Politics

Judge moves trial of men accused of killing 2 deputies

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 04:44 PM

November 25, 2017 04:44 PM

EDGARD, La.

A judge has ordered a 75-mile move for the trial of a man accused of killing two Louisiana sheriff's deputies in 2012 and disabling two others.

Brian Smith is scheduled for trial Feb. 15 on charges of murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on the murder charges.

Smith's lawyer said he couldn't get a fair trial in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The Advocate reports that Judge J. Sterling Snowdy moved the trial to St. Martin Parish.

The only other defendant facing a possible death penalty is to be tried separately. Kyle Joekel's trial also will be moved.

Smith's father, Terry Smith, is also facing trial but not death. He's already serving life in an unrelated case.

Three other suspects pleaded guilty years ago as accessories.

