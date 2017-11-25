National Politics

Report: Drug-related deadly crashes are increasing in Utah

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:06 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah figures show the number of fatal car crashes linked to drivers on drugs has spiked in the last two years while alcohol-related fatal crashes have declined slightly.

Deseret News reports the state Legislature's annual report on driving under the influence data shows 108 people died in crashes related to the use of alcohol or drugs last year.

Fatal wreck involving a driver testing positive for illegal, prescribed or over-the-counter drugs increased from 67 in 2015 to 72 last year, a 7 percent increase. The number is the highest in the past decade.

Deadly crashes that involved a driver with blood alcohol content at or above the legal limit decreased from 37 in 2015 to 36 last year. Authorities made 10,762 DUI arrests in Utah last year.

