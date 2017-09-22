Man dies after being shot by Colorado sheriff's deputy

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says a deputy shot a man after an unspecified confrontation, and the man was found dead a short time later.
Authorities say 25-year-old Austin Dunsmore was shot Thursday while he was in a car and the deputy was nearby, attempting to speak to him.
After the shooting, the car drove a short distance and stopped. Officials say Dunsmore was dead when medical personnel arrived.
The deputy's name hasn't been released. He wasn't hurt.
He was investigating a report of speeding car that was passing other cars on the shoulder of a highway.
Officials say the deputy spotted the car in a parking lot and saw Dunsmore leaving a nearby store. Officials say Dunsmore refused the deputy's order to stop but got in the car, where the shooting occurred.
