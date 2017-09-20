Huge sea turtles slowly coming back from brink of extinction

FILE - In this July 14, 2016 file photo a loggerhead sea turtle, is released back into the gulf after being treated for pneumonia at Gulf World Marine Institute, in Inlet Beach, Fla. Sea turtles are lumbering back from the brink of extinction, a new study says. Scientists found more populations of the large turtles improving than declining when they looked at nearly 60 regions across the globe. Their work was published Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in the journal Science Advances. News Herald via AP, File Heather Leiphart