National Politics

July 21, 2017 9:42 AM

Governor supports woman taking sanctuary in New Haven church

The Associated Press
NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Connecticut's governor is among those showing support for a woman trying to avoid deportation by seeking sanctuary in a New Haven church.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy visited Nury Chavarria, of Norwalk, on Thursday night inside the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church.

He says the attempt to deport her shows President Donald Trump's administration is lying when it says its immigration policies are focused on "the bad guys."

Chavarria is a mother of four from Guatemala who has lived in the U.S. for 24 years. She was ordered by immigration officials to leave the country by Thursday, but is taking refuge in the church.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy asked federal immigration authorities for a stay of deportation on humanitarian grounds, but that was denied.

