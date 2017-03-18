How a school bomb-scare case sparked a media-vs.-FBI fight

3:35 Carolinas All-Star Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests Pause

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

2:54 Melania Trump delivers primetime speech at Republican National Convention

1:02 Trump protesters and supporters hold dueling rallies on day one of the RNC