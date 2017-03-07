Woman gets 14 years in prison for running drug ring with dad

A woman has been sentenced to prison for running a drug distribution ring with her father that stretched from Rhode Island to Maine.
A judge sentenced 31-year-old Kelli Mujo on Monday in federal court to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Mujo and her father, Roger Belanger, were convicted last summer of operating an oxycodone and cocaine ring from 2002 to 2014.
The two obtained drugs in Rhode Island and sold them in and around Dexter, Maine.
Authorities say Mujo lived in Harmony and Wellington in Maine, as well as Central Falls, Rhode Island.
Forty-nine-year-old Mark Tasker, of Dexter, was also sentenced Monday to a decade in prison for his role in the operation.
Comments