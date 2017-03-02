New Mexico lawmakers reject moratorium on charter schools

The New Mexico House of Representatives has rejected a proposed moratorium on new charter schools.
A bill to freeze the approval of new charter schools until 2020 failed on a 34-34 vote in the Democrat-led House. The defeated initiative responded to concerns about scarce public funding and academic accountability at schools without publicly elected boards.
An evaluation last year by the Legislative Finance Committee found charter schools in New Mexico are spending more per student than traditional public schools with similar academic results. About 100 charter schools enroll 7 percent of students statewide.
Three Democrats joined with Republican lawmakers in rejecting the bill. They were Reps. Debbie Rodella, Patricio Ruiloba and Carl Trujillo.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is a strong supporter of charter schools.
Comments