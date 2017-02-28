Bill filed to strip Lee from King holiday in Arkansas

A proposal to remove Robert E. Lee from slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday in Arkansas would set aside a day in October to honor the Confederate general.
Lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday to end Arkansas' practice of commemorating both men on the third Monday in January. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called for the state to remove Lee from the King holiday.
The bill designates the second Saturday in October as a state memorial day for Lee that would be commemorated by a gubernatorial proclamation. It also calls for the state to expand its teachings about the contributions of King and other civil rights leaders as well as the Civil War.
Arkansas is one of three states that honor King and Lee on the same day.
