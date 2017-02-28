Lawmakers vote to create judicial reallocation commission

Alabama lawmakers have voted to create a commission that could move judge positions to areas with crowded court dockets and rapidly growing populations.
The Alabama House of Representatives voted 77-15 Tuesday for the bill. It now goes to Gov. Robert Bentley for his signature.
The bill creates a Judicial Resources Allocation Commission to review population size and caseloads. When a judicial vacancy occurs, the commission would determine if the position should stay where it is or move to a different area.
Rep. Jim Hill told lawmakers that it would move judgeships to where they are most needed.
The bill came under criticism from a mixture of urban and rural lawmakers who predicted their areas would lose judges under the plan.
The Alabama chief justice would head the commission.
