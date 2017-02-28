A young Iraqi immigrant whose return to Maine was delayed by President Donald Trump's travel ban has received a warm welcome from his defense secretary at Tuesday's address to Congress.
Banah Al-Hanfy attended Trump's speech as a guest of Maine U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat.
Pingree tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old college student meeting Gen. James Mattis at the Capitol. She wrote that Mattis told Al-Hanfy, "you are most welcome here."
Pingree also tweeted a photo of Al-Hanfy shaking hands with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Trump's order delayed Al-Hanfy's trip from Baghdad and separated her from her family for 10 days.
Al-Hanfy's father, Labed, has worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq and her family had special immigrant visas.
Comments