February 28, 2017 9:31 PM

Pingree: Defense secretary tells Iraqi she's "most welcome"

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

A young Iraqi immigrant whose return to Maine was delayed by President Donald Trump's travel ban has received a warm welcome from his defense secretary at Tuesday's address to Congress.

Banah Al-Hanfy attended Trump's speech as a guest of Maine U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat.

Pingree tweeted a photo of the 20-year-old college student meeting Gen. James Mattis at the Capitol. She wrote that Mattis told Al-Hanfy, "you are most welcome here."

Pingree also tweeted a photo of Al-Hanfy shaking hands with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Trump's order delayed Al-Hanfy's trip from Baghdad and separated her from her family for 10 days.

Al-Hanfy's father, Labed, has worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Iraq and her family had special immigrant visas.

