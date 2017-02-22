Lawsuit over Utah school laws involving gays

A federal judge has agreed to put on hold a lawsuit challenging Utah state laws that restrict positive talk about homosexuality in schools until state lawmakers decide on a proposal that could resolve the issue.
U.S. District Judge Dee Benson on Wednesday granted a joint request from both sides in the lawsuit.
A proposal to strip state law of language that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools was passed unanimously Tuesday by a Senate committee and next goes to the full Senate.
The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Equality Utah sued the state education board last fall, saying the law creates a "chilling culture of silence that stigmatizes LGBTQ students."
Judge Benson says if the bill becomes law, the two sides must meet to discuss if the lawsuit is still necessary.
