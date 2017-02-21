After legalization, states continue to debate gay marriage

Some states are taking aim at the last vestiges of defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman after the national legalization of gay marriage while others debate their options.
Gay couples and supporters urged agreeable Nevada lawmakers Tuesday to repeal an unenforceable provision of the state Constitution that banned gay marriage.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided in June 2015 that failing to provide or recognize gay marriages violates rights to due process and equal protection.
Thirty-one states had laws banning same-sex marriage before the ruling and many remain on the books, however invalid.
Elsewhere, legislators in Idaho and Texas are among those who have wrestled over applying the top court's decision to municipal benefits, tax codes, public retirement plans and anti-discrimination laws.
Comments