Homicide suspect shot by police under watch in hospital

A man suspected in a homicide remains under police watch in the hospital after he was shot by Providence Police following a car chase.
Officials say Raymond Paiva was being chased after officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one used by two suspects wanted in Bristol. Police had been looking for suspects after a person was found dead Friday in Bristol.
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2kfw1as) reports Paiva crashed his car during the chase. When he exited the car, he was shot multiple times by police. It happened around 10 p.m. Friday.
A passenger in the car, Selena Martinez, was also shot. She was released and is in police custody. The Journal reports Paiva has serious injuries.
Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. said the officers acted within protocol.
