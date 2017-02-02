Mississippi prison guard pleads in inmate assault case

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street Pause

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:29 Brush fire threatens apartments at Cimerron Square

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

2:15 Clarissa Pittelli talks teaching first grade at Ocean Bay Elementary

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility