Kansas parties set dates to pick nominees for Pompeo seat

Kansas Republicans are meeting Feb. 9 and Democrats are convening two days later to pick their nominees for the congressional seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
The special GOP convention in the 4th Congressional District will be in Wichita at Friends University and starts at 7 p.m.
Democrats plan to meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita.
In both parties, local activists make the choice.
Gov. Sam Brownback has called an April 11 special election to fill the seat.
Republicans expressing an interest in the seat include State Treasurer Ron Estes, former congressman Todd Tiahrt and Donald Trump campaign adviser Alan Cobb.
The Democratic candidates are former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney, Andover police officer Charlie Walker and Wichita businesswoman Laura Lombard.
